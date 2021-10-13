Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $125.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

