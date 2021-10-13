Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,632. The stock has a market cap of $581.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

