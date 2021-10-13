Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to announce $690.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $719.80 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $731.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.60. 16,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,949. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after buying an additional 150,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 143.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $2,609,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

