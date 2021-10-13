Zacks: Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

BILL stock opened at $280.09 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.39 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,805 shares of company stock valued at $68,304,382. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $124,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

