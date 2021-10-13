Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report $34.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.97 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $135.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.45 million to $138.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $156.35 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $164.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%.

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $464,307.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,697,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $646.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

