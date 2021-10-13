Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce sales of $168.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $176.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $691.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $704.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $900.60 million, with estimates ranging from $897.00 million to $904.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 299,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,433. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.