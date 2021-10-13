Zacks: Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $160,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,805. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.