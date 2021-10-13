Zacks: Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.42. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

