Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce sales of $336.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.80 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $310.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

AMH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 125.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.1% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

