Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%.

CRDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after purchasing an additional 799,511 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 785,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,225 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 228,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,134 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $253.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

