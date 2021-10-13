Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million.

Shares of CWCO remained flat at $$11.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 24,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $176.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

