Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,080,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,067,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

