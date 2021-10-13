Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce sales of $570,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $850,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTBX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 138,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heat Biologics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heat Biologics by 466.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 136,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

