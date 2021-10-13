Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce sales of $570,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $850,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heat Biologics.
Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 138,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heat Biologics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heat Biologics by 466.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 136,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.00.
About Heat Biologics
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
