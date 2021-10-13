Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Hilltop posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,863.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 139,147 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hilltop by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 317,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Hilltop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. 3,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

