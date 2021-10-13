Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,251,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860 in the last ninety days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 917,610 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $19,901,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $37.92 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $763.44 million, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

