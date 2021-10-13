Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report $255.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.87 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.19 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $503,570.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 1,462,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 420,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

