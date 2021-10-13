Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,591,000 after acquiring an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after acquiring an additional 254,866 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 144,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

