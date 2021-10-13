Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.04 Million

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post sales of $100.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.49 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $70.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $380.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%.

GSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. 25,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,870. The company has a market capitalization of $794.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

