Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

