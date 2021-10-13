Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,125,000 after purchasing an additional 782,803 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

