Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) to Sell

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

HOOK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 133,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,682. The company has a market cap of $140.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.