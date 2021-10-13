Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) to Hold

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Hudson Global stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.25 million. Hudson Global had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.45% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

