Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) to Hold

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.75 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,492 shares of company stock valued at $431,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $183,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

