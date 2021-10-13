Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to Sell

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAXN. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $639.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

