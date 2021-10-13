Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $333.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.