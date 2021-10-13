Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to “Buy”

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.