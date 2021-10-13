Zacks Investment Research Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Strong-Buy”

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $228.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of WRLD traded down $4.94 on Wednesday, hitting $193.74. 141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,469. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.63. World Acceptance has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $209.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,720 shares of company stock worth $4,413,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

