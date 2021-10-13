ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,417.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.62 million and $2,417.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.00208375 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00124213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00129095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002451 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.