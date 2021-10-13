Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Permanens Capital L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.6% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

