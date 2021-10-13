ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches One Day Volume of $692,822.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $692,822.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00116979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,485.23 or 0.99956434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.72 or 0.06193189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 60,360,024 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.