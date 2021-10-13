Zoracles (ZORA) Hits Market Cap of $3.60 Million

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $240,964.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for about $659.18 or 0.01186250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zoracles alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00063191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,324.49 or 0.99561817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.74 or 0.06235130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.