-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

GPRE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 483,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after purchasing an additional 710,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

