-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,200,000. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,520,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAUT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 9,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,938. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

