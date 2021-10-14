$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.07. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acushnet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

