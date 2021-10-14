$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.22. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,485 shares in the company, valued at $448,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 239,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $209,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 34.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 60,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 million, a P/E ratio of 564.00 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

