$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 57,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

