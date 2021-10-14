$0.38 EPS Expected for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOD. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 635.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 93,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after buying an additional 483,623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 77,207.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 57,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $631.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

