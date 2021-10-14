$0.42 EPS Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.03. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 227.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 618,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLRS traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 436,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -120.24 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

