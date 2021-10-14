$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.