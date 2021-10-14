-$0.61 EPS Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

NYSE:INSP opened at $238.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.58.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

