$0.73 EPS Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,513. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.