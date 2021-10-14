-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 196.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.45. 4,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,873. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.60. Nevro has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.04.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

