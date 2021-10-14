$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.79. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,800,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

