$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 860%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.87. 1,417,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,314. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 4.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

