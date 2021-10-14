$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $174.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day moving average of $170.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,488 shares of company stock worth $7,993,614. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.