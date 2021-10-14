100,000 Shares in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTAI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 18,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,959. The stock has a market cap of $762.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.06. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.