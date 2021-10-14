114,755 Shares in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Acquired by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 376,790 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 3,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $364,415.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,975,174 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 11,484 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $54,089.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 726,943 shares of company stock worth $2,624,687 and sold 487,961 shares worth $2,318,187. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

