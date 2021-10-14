$116.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $118.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $59.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $432.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.20 million to $436.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $579.87 million, with estimates ranging from $568.71 million to $593.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 371,451 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cactus by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 81,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cactus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cactus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. Cactus has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

