131,579 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04.

