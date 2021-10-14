1,722,197 Shares in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,722,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ:CPARU opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

